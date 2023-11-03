Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 169,013 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 981.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,013 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Mosaic worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in Mosaic by 14.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 593,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Mosaic by 168.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Mosaic by 645.1% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 433,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 375,683 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $2,425,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.
Mosaic Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
