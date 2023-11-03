Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 81,619 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 967.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,619 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

