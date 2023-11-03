Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 85,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.55% of PGT Innovations worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $14,689,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,736,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after buying an additional 206,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $32.78.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.95 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.15%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,350. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

