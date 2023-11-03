Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 8,969 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,893 shares of company stock worth $31,481,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.09.

Get Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $447.60 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $465.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 236.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.