Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 129.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.6 %

NOC stock opened at $475.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.