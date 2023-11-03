Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 137,651 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 221.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,651 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.