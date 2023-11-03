Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 140,410 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,069,500. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

