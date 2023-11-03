Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 20,062 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 222.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 44.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after purchasing an additional 541,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.86 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.21.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

