Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 51,385 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

