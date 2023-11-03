Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $331.37 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

