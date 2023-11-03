Cibc World Markets Corp Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,414 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Shares of VNO opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

