Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,728 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.12 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

