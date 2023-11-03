Cibc World Markets Corp Has $9.38 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,599 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 4.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Get Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.