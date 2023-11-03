Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,234 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after buying an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.38.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

