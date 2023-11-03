Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 154,427 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,427 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.09% of Bath & Body Works worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.