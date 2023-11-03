Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 71,277 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 221.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.