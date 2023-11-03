Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 510,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.0 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.88 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity's quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

