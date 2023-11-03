Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 97.7% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE AFL opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.