Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 825,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

