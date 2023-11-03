Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.