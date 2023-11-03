Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.39.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,273,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,316,000 after purchasing an additional 128,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Cinemark by 31.2% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cinemark by 297.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,249 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Cinemark by 26.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

