Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 428,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,430,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $622,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,659 shares in the company, valued at $822,772.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

