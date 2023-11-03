Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.20 target price on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.47.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

