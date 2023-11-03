Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 204.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $138.41 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

