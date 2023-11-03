Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $98,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

