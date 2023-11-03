Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2023

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMFree Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $98,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.1 %

PM stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.