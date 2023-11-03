Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $386,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.17% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 919,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 103,219 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $219.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

