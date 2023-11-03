Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $444,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $380,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 228.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 6.5% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $644.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $655.78 and a 200-day moving average of $676.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

