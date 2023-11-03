Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $606,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $4,078,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $73.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.