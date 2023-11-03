Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 711.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $80.49 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

