Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

IXC stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

