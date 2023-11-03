Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $394,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $126,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in monday.com by 1,945.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in monday.com by 55.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $189.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. monday.com’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.