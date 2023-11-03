Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after buying an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after purchasing an additional 463,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FANG opened at $163.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,882,822. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

