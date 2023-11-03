Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 131.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $204,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12,445.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 163,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NSC opened at $191.86 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.