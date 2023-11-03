Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Exelon were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Exelon by 221.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 199,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 137,651 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.6% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.