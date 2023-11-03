Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,409 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.79 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.32 and its 200-day moving average is $181.67.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

