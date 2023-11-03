Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 174 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $211.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

