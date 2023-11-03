Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 308 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $123.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

