Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 772 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.66, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.