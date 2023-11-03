Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 879 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $323,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $192.32 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.93 and its 200-day moving average is $319.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

