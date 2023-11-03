Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,680 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

UiPath Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,598,000 over the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

