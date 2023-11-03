Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404,403 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,366 shares of company stock worth $1,274,248 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

