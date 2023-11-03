Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.98.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

