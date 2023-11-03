Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,326,000 after buying an additional 774,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $264.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $256.33 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

