City (NASDAQ:CHCO) PT Raised to $97.00

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of CHCO opened at $94.93 on Monday. City has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. City’s dividend payout ratio is 36.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in City by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in City by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in City by 201.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in City by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

