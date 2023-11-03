Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 165.12%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $4.30-4.80 EPS.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 180.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 110.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 7.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 74.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

