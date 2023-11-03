Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $29,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

CCEP opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.01. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.