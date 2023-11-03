Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTSH. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

