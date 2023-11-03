Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.57, but opened at $32.80. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 8,703 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.22%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCO. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

