Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.50 on Monday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

