Comstock Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

